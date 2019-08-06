Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Stock Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. Andeavor Logistics makes up about 2.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics stock remained flat at $$32.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,465,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Andeavor Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

