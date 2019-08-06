Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Icon were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

ICLR stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

