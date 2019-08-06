Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $677,000 Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

