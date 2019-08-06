Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 220 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

TMO stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,578. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

