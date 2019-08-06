Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 3,198 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.37. The stock had a trading volume of 88,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $202.77 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

