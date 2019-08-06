Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 800 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Momo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Momo by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Momo by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,666,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

MOMO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 101,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

