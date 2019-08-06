Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.50

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 32389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.07.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.