Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 27480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

