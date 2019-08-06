Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,659,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,621,000 after acquiring an additional 524,827 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 32,652.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 455,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 453,873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 742,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after acquiring an additional 437,154 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,107,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,357 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 31,610.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 337,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after acquiring an additional 336,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.70.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.16. 83,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,212. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

