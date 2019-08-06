Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 121,547 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. 155,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,430. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

