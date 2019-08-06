Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $254,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.68. 33,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

