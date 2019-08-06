Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $473,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $490,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $187,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,004. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 46,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,220. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.