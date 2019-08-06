Guinness Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 905,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,566. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

