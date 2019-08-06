Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 170 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autohome by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 687,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Autohome by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 56,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.85. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. CICC Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CLSA set a $120.00 price target on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

