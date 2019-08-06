Guinness Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,386 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 95.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $364,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,846 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,816 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,155,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $747,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

