Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 480 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,194,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,410,000 after purchasing an additional 475,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,274,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. 43,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,925. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $476,869. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

