Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up 1.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after buying an additional 518,036 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 614,900.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TH Capital boosted their target price on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.51.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $214.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.90. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 10.94%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.