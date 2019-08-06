Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 4,161 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,417,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

