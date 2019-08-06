H E. Timanus, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PB traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,880. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,032,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,474,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

