Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.23. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

