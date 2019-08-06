Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $169.21 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

