Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.33 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

