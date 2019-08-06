Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

HK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 163,623.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,178,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 565,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HK remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,427,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,961. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.84.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 125.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

