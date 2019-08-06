Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.67 ($3.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

LON HFD traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 177.40 ($2.32). 332,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $353.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.10 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.39 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.18. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

