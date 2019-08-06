Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,918.50. Halma shares last traded at $1,896.00, with a volume of 845,702 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLMA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,705 ($22.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.50 ($22.30).

The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,003.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.11. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.53), for a total value of £21,335.30 ($27,878.35). Also, insider Adam Meyers sold 20,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,982 ($25.90), for a total transaction of £405,061.34 ($529,284.39).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

