Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Insider Jeffrey Eckel Buys 1,891 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Eckel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Eckel purchased 985 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $26,417.70.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. 278,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,210. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 29.45 and a current ratio of 29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 452,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

