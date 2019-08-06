Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $327.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

