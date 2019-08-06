Harte Hanks (HHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Harte Hanks stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.