HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 92.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

