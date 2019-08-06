Head to Head Contrast: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HomeStreet does not pay a dividend. First Community pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $507.66 million 1.45 $40.03 million $1.48 18.49 First Community $50.37 million 2.87 $11.23 million $1.45 13.01

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 0 2 0 2.33 First Community 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $31.35, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than First Community.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 4.74% 4.74% 0.48% First Community 20.81% 9.70% 1.00%

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also offers consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 60 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 32 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 6 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

