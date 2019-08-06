Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.17 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 572,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,172. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

