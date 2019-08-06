HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Capitalization of $287,931.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $287,931.00 and $1,718.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

