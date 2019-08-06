Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 69,600 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines accounts for 5.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 58.6% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 121,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,962. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

