Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,927 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 415,380 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 650,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,797,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after buying an additional 391,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.88. 129,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.12 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

