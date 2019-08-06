HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €75.94 ($88.31).

HEI traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.68 ($69.40). The company had a trading volume of 788,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

