Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 167,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,588. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $235,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $852,243. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

