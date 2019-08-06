Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 157333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

