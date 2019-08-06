HeroNode (HER) Trading Down 0% This Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $209,941.00 and approximately $9,241.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 0% against the dollar. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LBank and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.01299103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Token Store, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.