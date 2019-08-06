HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Two Harbors Investment comprises about 1.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,166,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,825,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,907,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,530 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,256,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 712,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,961,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,594,000 after purchasing an additional 464,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 226,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,084. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.