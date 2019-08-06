HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 15,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,513. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.86%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

