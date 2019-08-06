Hi Mutual Society Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $326,532.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

