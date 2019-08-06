Hive Project (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0244 on Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Hive Project has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00242696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.01272560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00099173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.