Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 33% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $15,605.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00236154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.01294769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00098643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

