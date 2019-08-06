Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director Eric L. Mattson Sells 2,000 Shares

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 90,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,621. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

