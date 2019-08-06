Holo Price Tops $0.0010 (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Holo has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Binance. Holo has a market cap of $131.11 million and $7.17 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, Liqui, ABCC, WazirX, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

