Honey 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, Honey has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Honey has a market capitalization of $8,533.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00898138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00277812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004150 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

About Honey

HONEY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev.

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

