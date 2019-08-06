Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance to $2.25-2.48 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.10. 2,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

