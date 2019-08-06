Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,279,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 681,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

