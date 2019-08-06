Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 15,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 17,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,469,778.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,887.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.54. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.