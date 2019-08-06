Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.